Home
Services
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Coffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian A. Coffey


1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brian A. Coffey Obituary
Brian A. Coffey

Brian A. Coffey, age 31, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Survived by his parents, Daniel and Jane (Wagner) Coffey; his brother, Daniel (Diana) Coffey; his sister, Laura (Mekeli) Ieremia; his nephews, Sam Coffey and Paul Coffey; his nieces Evelyn Coffey and Charlotte Coffey. Also survived by his aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brian was born on December 30, 1987 in Joliet. He was raised and educated in Joliet and later moved to Chicago. He loved reading and had an extensive library of books on various subjects. He enjoyed baseball, football and wrestling. He had a special place in his heart for animals of all kinds and loved to walk the beach. As an adult, he learned to cook and passionately worked as a prep cook in many restaurants in Chicago.

Funeral services will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60431 on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 7:00 PM. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 4:00PM until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Will County Humane Society or your local animal shelter would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farkas Funeral Home
Download Now