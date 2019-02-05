Brian A. Coffey



Brian A. Coffey, age 31, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019.



Survived by his parents, Daniel and Jane (Wagner) Coffey; his brother, Daniel (Diana) Coffey; his sister, Laura (Mekeli) Ieremia; his nephews, Sam Coffey and Paul Coffey; his nieces Evelyn Coffey and Charlotte Coffey. Also survived by his aunts, uncles and cousins.



Brian was born on December 30, 1987 in Joliet. He was raised and educated in Joliet and later moved to Chicago. He loved reading and had an extensive library of books on various subjects. He enjoyed baseball, football and wrestling. He had a special place in his heart for animals of all kinds and loved to walk the beach. As an adult, he learned to cook and passionately worked as a prep cook in many restaurants in Chicago.



Funeral services will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60431 on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 7:00 PM. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 4:00PM until time of service.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Will County Humane Society or your local animal shelter would be appreciated.



