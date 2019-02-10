The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prayer Tower Ministries Church of God in Christ
500 Stryker Avenue
Joliet, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Prayer Tower Ministries Church of God in Christ
500 Stryker Avenue
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Brooks


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Caroline Brooks Obituary
Caroline Brooks

Born: September 7, 1952; in Joliet, IL

Died: February 4, 2019; in Hinsdale, IL

Caroline (Lewis) Brooks was born September 7, 1952 in Joliet, Illinois to Sylvester and Marion (Williams) Lewis. She was raised in Joliet, Illinois and attended Joliet Public Schools.

Caroline is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Theresa L. Antman (David); and son, Stephen L. Brooks.

Caroline passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 in Hinsdale, Illinois.

Caroline is survived by her loving husband, Allan L. Brooks Sr.; sisters, Rhaejean Lewis and Julia R. Shelby; daughter, Kathryn Buckley (Shawn); son, Allan L. Brooks Jr. and grandsons, Ronald Weaver, Stephen Brooks and Christian Brooks; and a host of family and friends.

Family will receive friends and family on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Prayer Tower Ministries Church of God in Christ, 500 Stryker Avenue, Joliet, Illinois. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Warren C. Dorris, Jr., officiating. Private interment.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Download Now