|
|
Caroline Brooks
Born: September 7, 1952; in Joliet, IL
Died: February 4, 2019; in Hinsdale, IL
Caroline (Lewis) Brooks was born September 7, 1952 in Joliet, Illinois to Sylvester and Marion (Williams) Lewis. She was raised in Joliet, Illinois and attended Joliet Public Schools.
Caroline is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Theresa L. Antman (David); and son, Stephen L. Brooks.
Caroline passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 in Hinsdale, Illinois.
Caroline is survived by her loving husband, Allan L. Brooks Sr.; sisters, Rhaejean Lewis and Julia R. Shelby; daughter, Kathryn Buckley (Shawn); son, Allan L. Brooks Jr. and grandsons, Ronald Weaver, Stephen Brooks and Christian Brooks; and a host of family and friends.
Family will receive friends and family on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Prayer Tower Ministries Church of God in Christ, 500 Stryker Avenue, Joliet, Illinois. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Warren C. Dorris, Jr., officiating. Private interment.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 10, 2019