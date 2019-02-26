Carroll David Campbell



Born: November 15, 1937



Died: February 21, 2019



Carroll David "Dave" Campbell passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019.



Born on November 15, 1937 in Gillette, AR, Dave graduated from Fuller High School, Sweet Home, AR in 1955. In 1961 Dave and Barbara Wubbens, of Wellsburg, IA, were married after a courtship while both were living in Chicago, IL. Dave served in the United States Army, and while stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii, he and Barbara welcomed a son, Kent in 1963. After serving, Dave and Barbara moved back to Illinois, establishing a home in New Lenox, IL, where he was the owner and operator of David's Cameo Room beauty salon in New Lenox. In 1970, Dave and Barbara welcomed a daughter, Kathryn. Dave enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with his kids and family. Dave and Barbara were active members of the United Methodist Church. In 2002, they retired and moved to Sun City West, AZ.



Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Evelyn; sisters, Vernadine Weber and Mary Frances; and brothers, Jerry and Tom.



He is survived by loving wife, Barbara (Wubbens); son, Kent (Cindy); daughter, Kathryn (Gretchen) Campbell Johnson; grandchildren, Christian and Mackenzie Campbell; and brother, Phil. He was loved as Uncle Sonny by his many nieces and nephews.



Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, February 26 at 10:00 am at Desert Palms Presbyterian Church, 13459 W. Stardust Blvd., Sun City West, Arizona.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to the Hospice of the West, Every Day is a Gift Fund, 21410 N 19th Ave., Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85027.