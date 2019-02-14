|
|
Charlene Counter
Charlene "Char" Counter (nee Weck), age 81, of Homer Glen, at rest February 13, 2019.
Beloved wife of Jack; loving mother of Debra Sue Counter, Mark Allan (Cindy) and Steven (Debbie) Counter; devoted grandmother of Brian, Tracy, Kristine (Ethan) Wilson, Rebecca, Kyle (Megan) and Michael Counter; dearest sister of Norman Weck, Marilyn Smith and the late George Weck Jr., LaVerne Picha, Blanche Leffler, Eleanor McMillan, Donald and Robert Weck; dear sister-in-law of Rose Nelson, Mitzi and Bernice Weck, Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Friday February 15, 2019 from 2:00 to 9:00 P.M. at Gerharz-Cappetta Funeral Home and Cremation Services 501 State St., Lemont. Funeral Services Saturday 11:00 A.M. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church 305 Lemont St. Will lie in state at the church Saturday from 10:00 A.M, till time of services. Interment St. Alphonsus Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew Church. Info 630-257-2123 or www.gerharzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 14, 2019