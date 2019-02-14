The Herald-News Obituaries
Services
Gerharz Funeral Home
501 State Street
Lemont, IL 60439
630-257-2123
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gerharz Funeral Home
501 State Street
Lemont, IL 60439
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
305 Lemont St.
Charlene Counter

Charlene Counter Obituary
Charlene Counter

Charlene "Char" Counter (nee Weck), age 81, of Homer Glen, at rest February 13, 2019.

Beloved wife of Jack; loving mother of Debra Sue Counter, Mark Allan (Cindy) and Steven (Debbie) Counter; devoted grandmother of Brian, Tracy, Kristine (Ethan) Wilson, Rebecca, Kyle (Megan) and Michael Counter; dearest sister of Norman Weck, Marilyn Smith and the late George Weck Jr., LaVerne Picha, Blanche Leffler, Eleanor McMillan, Donald and Robert Weck; dear sister-in-law of Rose Nelson, Mitzi and Bernice Weck, Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Friday February 15, 2019 from 2:00 to 9:00 P.M. at Gerharz-Cappetta Funeral Home and Cremation Services 501 State St., Lemont. Funeral Services Saturday 11:00 A.M. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church 305 Lemont St. Will lie in state at the church Saturday from 10:00 A.M, till time of services. Interment St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew Church. Info 630-257-2123 or www.gerharzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 14, 2019
