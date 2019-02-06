Home
Delgado Funeral Chapel
400 Landau Ave
Joliet, IL 60432
(815) 774-9220
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Delgado Funeral Chapel
400 Landau Ave
Joliet, IL 60432
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
8:30 AM
Delgado Funeral Chapel
400 Landau Ave
Joliet, IL 60432
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St Mary Nativity Catholic Church
Cynthia Rose Cole


1956 - 2019
Cynthia Rose Cole Obituary
Cynthia Rose Cole

Cynthia Rose Cole, age 62, passed away unexpected on Friday February 2, 2019. Born July 16, 1956 in Joliet and was a lifelong resident.

She is survived by her fianc of 23 years, Robert "Bob" Margentina; children, Collin (Lori) Kezerle, Kevin Cole; Kayla Miller, Jason Margentina, and Nicky Margentina; five grandchildren, Victoria, Michael, Amelia, Jonathan, and Nicholas; mother, Jacqueline Garcia; four brothers, Ralph, Danny, Ray, and Jimmy Garcia. Also numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and several great friends.

Visitation & DVD Memorial will be held on Friday February 8, 2019 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Delgado Funeral Chapel, 400 Landau Ave. Joliet. Live Visitation Webcasting also available on-line for details call (815) 774-9220. FUNERAL SERVICES: will be held from Delgado Funeral Chapel, Saturday February 9, 2019 at 8:30AM to St Mary Nativity Catholic Church for a funeral mass to be celebrated at 10:00AM. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Funeral arrangements in care of:
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 6, 2019
