Cynthia Rose Cole
Cynthia Rose Cole, age 62, passed away unexpected on Friday February 2, 2019. Born July 16, 1956 in Joliet and was a lifelong resident.
She is survived by her fianc of 23 years, Robert "Bob" Margentina; children, Collin (Lori) Kezerle, Kevin Cole; Kayla Miller, Jason Margentina, and Nicky Margentina; five grandchildren, Victoria, Michael, Amelia, Jonathan, and Nicholas; mother, Jacqueline Garcia; four brothers, Ralph, Danny, Ray, and Jimmy Garcia. Also numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and several great friends.
Visitation & DVD Memorial will be held on Friday February 8, 2019 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Delgado Funeral Chapel, 400 Landau Ave. Joliet. Live Visitation Webcasting also available on-line for details call (815) 774-9220. FUNERAL SERVICES: will be held from Delgado Funeral Chapel, Saturday February 9, 2019 at 8:30AM to St Mary Nativity Catholic Church for a funeral mass to be celebrated at 10:00AM. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 6, 2019