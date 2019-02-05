|
|
Darcie Seeden
Darcie Seeden, age 35; beloved mother of Donovan, Skylar, Giavanna and Nekko; cherished daughter of Paul and the late Cynthia; loving sister of Ryan and Scott; dear niece of Holly (the late Rodney) Singer, fond cousin of Ethan Singer, Jason Singer and Aaron Singer.
Visitation Saturday 9:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien. Int. Clarendon Hills Cem.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated.
For funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 5, 2019