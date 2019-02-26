The Herald-News Obituaries
Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:45 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Joliet, IL
View Map
Delores M. Banos


Delores M. Banos Obituary
Delores M. Banos

Delores M. Banos (nee Skufca), age 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Delores is survived by her loving daughter, Margaret (Gregory) Lundstrum; grandchildren, Erik and Samuel Lundstrum; and sister, Janet (Thomas) Orr.

Preceded in death by her husband, Julius Banos; son, Julius Michael Banos; parents, Anthony and Elizabeth (nee Kramerich) Skufca.

Delores was born and raised in Joliet. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church in Joliet. Delores retired from Jewel after 18 years of service. Prior to Jewel she worked for Crane Composites in a clerical role. Delores adored and enjoyed visiting with her grandsons. She enjoyed fishing and loved animals, especially Haley and her dogs, Fluffy and Snickers. Delores was very kindhearted and funny; she loved people and loved making them smile. She had an infectious laugh, a sweet spirit and a big heart. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Delores' name to The would be appreciated.

A celebration of Delores' life will begin on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:45 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Obituary and tribute wall for Delores at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 26, 2019
