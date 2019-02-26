Delores M. Banos



Delores M. Banos (nee Skufca), age 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019.



Delores is survived by her loving daughter, Margaret (Gregory) Lundstrum; grandchildren, Erik and Samuel Lundstrum; and sister, Janet (Thomas) Orr.



Preceded in death by her husband, Julius Banos; son, Julius Michael Banos; parents, Anthony and Elizabeth (nee Kramerich) Skufca.



Delores was born and raised in Joliet. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church in Joliet. Delores retired from Jewel after 18 years of service. Prior to Jewel she worked for Crane Composites in a clerical role. Delores adored and enjoyed visiting with her grandsons. She enjoyed fishing and loved animals, especially Haley and her dogs, Fluffy and Snickers. Delores was very kindhearted and funny; she loved people and loved making them smile. She had an infectious laugh, a sweet spirit and a big heart. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Delores' name to The would be appreciated.



A celebration of Delores' life will begin on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:45 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Obituary and tribute wall for Delores at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.



Arrangements entrusted to: Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 26, 2019