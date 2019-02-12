Dennis D. Walley



Dennis D. Walley, age 73, of Manhattan, Illinois passed away peacefully Sunday, February 10, 2019 at home with his family at his side.



He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Margaret "Peggy" (nee Gagnon); his children; Matthew (fianc , Laura Jensen) and Jill (Anthony) Picha; his grandchildren, Lily, Nick and Dom; his sisters, Karen James, Lucinda (Clarence) Totleben and Pamela Walley; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Irene (nee Landreth); and his brothers, Ronald and Allen.



He worked for Valley Mould & Iron in Chicago for 11 years before retiring from PTC Alliance in Chicago Heights after 22 years. Dennis is a Vietnam war veteran serving in the United States Marine Corp from 1962 to 1966. He belonged to Frankfort VFW Post #1493 and Wilmington VFW Post #5422.



Visitation for Dennis will be Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home: 507 S. State St. (Rt. 52) Manhattan, IL. Funeral service will also be at the funeral home Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.