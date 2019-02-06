Donald E. Bennitt



Donald E. Bennitt, 78, of Frankfort, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Advocate Christ Medical Center, Oak Lawn, IL.



Don was born in LaPorte, IN to the late Arnold E. and Virginia (nee Strausbaugh) Bennitt. He graduated from Rolling Prairie High School in 1959 where he lettered in basketball.



Beloved husband of Sandy (nee Kisala); remarkable father of Michael, Tom (Melanie), Bob (Vicki), and Jim (Stephanie); cherished grandfather of Brandon, Bailey, Jenna, Jake, and Jessi; proud great grandfather of Addison and Jonathan; dear brother of Norma Morley, the late Patricia Harris, Joe (the late Sharon) Bennitt, and Melody (Michael Sr.) Buckmaster; loved uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.



Don was a retired Surveyor and also was a member of the Plumbers Union Local 130. Don received the Sacrament of Baptism in the Catholic Church in 1965 and received the Sacrament of Last Rites on Monday, January 28, 2019. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Frankfort. He was an avid supporter of Providence Catholic High School and their sports programs. Don was extremely proud of his sobriety which he gained in 1981 and was an active member of A.A. for the past 38 years.



The family received friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Monday, February 4, 2019 from 4:00pm to 9:00pm. Funeral Services Tuesday, February 5, 2019 with 9:00am prayers at the funeral home to St. Anthony Catholic Church, Frankfort, for Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am. A second visitation was held at Haverstock Funeral Home 602 Maple Ave. LaPorte, IN on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. Interment to follow at Olive Chapel Cemetery, New Carlisle, IN.



