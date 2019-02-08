The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Doris Jane Blount


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Jane Blount Obituary
Doris Jane Blount

Born: August 30, 1924; in Chicago, IL

Died: February 6, 2019; in Fitchburg, WI

Doris Jane (McAllister) Blount, age 94, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wisconsin with her family by her side. Doris, daughter of Edward and Helen (Ruggles) Cook, was born Aug. 30, 1924 in Chicago. She was united in marriage to Thomas H. Blount on July 3, 1977 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Joliet, IL; he preceded her in death on Oct. 21, 2012. Doris worked as a Chemist in the Joliet Ammunition Plant during WWII and the Vietnam War.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Washington, NC, American Red Cross, and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary; all of which she enjoyed volunteering for as well. Doris was a loving mother who was totally devoted to her family. In her free time Doris enjoyed gardening, sewing, and crocheting.

Survivors include her son, Scott (Vickie) McAllister of Cleveland, Tennessee; daughter, Sandra (Thomas) Fenn of Oxford, Wisconsin; step-sons, John (Beth) Blount of Apex, North Carolina, Tom (Carol) Blount of Greenville, North Carolina; step-daughters, MaryAnn (Steve) Ardan of Joliet, Illinois, Sandra Blount of Glenview, Illinois and Susan Blount of Glenview, Illinois; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas; sister, Virginia Lindsey; brother, Stuart Cook and son, David McAllister.

Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Washington, North Carolina.

The Redlin Funeral Home, 401 Madison Ave., Baraboo, WI 53913 is assisting the family.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 8, 2019
