The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
Edward Joseph Walsh Sr.


1963 - 2019
Edward Joseph Walsh Sr. Obituary
Edward Joseph Walsh, Sr.

Born: August 18, 1963; in Joliet, IL

Died: February 5, 2019; in New Lenox, IL

Edward Joseph Walsh, Sr., age 55, of Wilmington, IL, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, IL.

Born August 18, 1963 in Joliet, IL to the late Robert and Alice (nee Hess) Walsh. Edward began employment with BP Amoco in 1988, he retired in 2013 when the company was known as Flint Hills. He was a parishioner of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Wilmington and a member of the Jackson Township Sportsman's Club. Edward enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, and was an avid Chicago White Sox and Blackhawks fan. He was a family man and will be greatly missed by all.

Surviving are his two children, Edward (Stephanie) Walsh, Jr. and Courtney Walsh; three grandchildren, Sam, Noah, and Harper Walsh; siblings, Bob (Linda) Walsh, Larry (Irene) Walsh, JoAnne (Marty) Katzmarek, John (Sue) Walsh, Mary (the late Tom) Baudino, Marty (Karen) Walsh, and Nancy (Linda Mackley) Walsh; numerous nieces and nephews; best friend, Donna Walsh; and his faithful canine companion, Otis.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial visitation will be at the Forsythe Gould Funeral Home: 507 S. State St. (Rt. 52) Manhattan, IL 60442, Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with the memorial service beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 10, 2019
