Florence M. Shelby



Florence M. Shelby (nee Peters) passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home surrounded by the love of her family. Florence was born in Bourbonnais, IL on June 15, 1932, the daughter of Walter John and Elsie Louise (nee Schultz) Peters. She grew up in the Kankakee area and was a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais High School, Class of 1950. Florence was a dedicated employee for many years at GAF Corporation in Joliet, as well as Crescent Counties Foundation for Medical Care of Naperville.



Florence was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a hardworking woman whose job never ended. Growing up on a farm, Florence knew what it was to put in a full day's work, all while raising her children. She was the backbone of the family and was always there to care for and support those that she loved. Her legacy will live on in the lessons she instilled in her children.



Florence is survived by her three children, William Shelby of Villa Park, IL, Brenda (Ed) Denovellis of Acworth, GA and Alberta (Ed) Zapatka of Plainfield, IL; four grandchildren, Carolyn (David Rohrer) Shelby, Christine Shelby, Elaine and Eddie (Laura) Denovellis; three great-grandchildren, Gretchen, Max and D.J.; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Peters of Orlando, FL. She is also survived by her cousins, Myrna Dashney and Richard Peters, both of Rockford, IL.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Albert E. Shelby (2017); her parents and one brother, Walter Peters, Jr.



Visitationfor Florence M. Shelby will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 3:00p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at EssingtonRds., Joliet, IL. As it was her request,cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation. Funeral Services will take place on Friday at10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Inurnment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made inher name to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL 60421.



Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2019