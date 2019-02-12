The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Shelby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence M. Shelby


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Florence M. Shelby Obituary
Florence M. Shelby

Florence M. Shelby (nee Peters) passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home surrounded by the love of her family. Florence was born in Bourbonnais, IL on June 15, 1932, the daughter of Walter John and Elsie Louise (nee Schultz) Peters. She grew up in the Kankakee area and was a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais High School, Class of 1950. Florence was a dedicated employee for many years at GAF Corporation in Joliet, as well as Crescent Counties Foundation for Medical Care of Naperville.

Florence was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a hardworking woman whose job never ended. Growing up on a farm, Florence knew what it was to put in a full day's work, all while raising her children. She was the backbone of the family and was always there to care for and support those that she loved. Her legacy will live on in the lessons she instilled in her children.

Florence is survived by her three children, William Shelby of Villa Park, IL, Brenda (Ed) Denovellis of Acworth, GA and Alberta (Ed) Zapatka of Plainfield, IL; four grandchildren, Carolyn (David Rohrer) Shelby, Christine Shelby, Elaine and Eddie (Laura) Denovellis; three great-grandchildren, Gretchen, Max and D.J.; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Peters of Orlando, FL. She is also survived by her cousins, Myrna Dashney and Richard Peters, both of Rockford, IL.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Albert E. Shelby (2017); her parents and one brother, Walter Peters, Jr.

Visitationfor Florence M. Shelby will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 3:00p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at EssingtonRds., Joliet, IL. As it was her request,cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation. Funeral Services will take place on Friday at10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Inurnment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made inher name to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL 60421.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now