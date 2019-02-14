The Herald-News Obituaries
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Francis "Frank" E. Kane, age 84, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

Francis is survived by his loving wife, Elaine (nee Schmednecht) Kane; son, Michael D. Snyder of Calera, Alabama; siblings, Mary Margaret (Lowell) Hamilton and Tom (Sandra) Kane; sister-in-law, Bonnie (the late Robert) Kane; brother-in-law, Fred (Ellenore) Schmednecht.

Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Marie (nee Donahue) Kane; daughter, Janet Kane Larose; step-children, Katherine Huges and Donald White; siblings, William (Luella) Kane, Paul Kane, Robert Kane and Don (Barb) Kane.

Francis was a car salesman, owning numerous car lots throughout the years. He was also a real estate agent for many years. Frank enjoyed playing euchre with all of his friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Francis' name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

A celebration of Francis' life will begin on Saturday, February 16, 2019 with a memorial visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet, IL 60435 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment at St. John's Cemetery in Cullom will be held at a later date. Per Francis' wishes cremation rites will be accorded.

Obituary and tribute wall for Francis E. Kane at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
