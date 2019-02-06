Gary A. Krueger



Gary A. Krueger, age 76, lifelong Lemonter, born September 4, 1942, passed away February 2, 2019.



Preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Charlotte Krueger.



Survived by his brother, Kenneth E. Krueger; two sons, Marc and Keith; and his grandchildren, Briana, Josh, and Jessica.



Graduated from Lemont High School 1960, attended Joliet Junior College. Volunteer Fireman for over 20 years with the rank of Captain and served as an appointed Commissioner in the Lemont Fire Protection District. Employed by AT&T (formerly Illinois Bell), retiring in 2002 with many years of service. Chair of the I & M Canal Commission, now known as Heritage Quarry Commission. Member of the Lemont Lions Club since January of 1985, serving in various capacities including President and Secretary. Member of the Lemont Snowmobile Club.



Visitation Thursday from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C., 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Friday, February 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lemont Food Pantry, Lemont Lions Club, or Lemont Fire Dept. Auxiliary.



