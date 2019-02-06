Home
Services
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
For more information about
Gary Krueger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Krueger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary A. Krueger


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary A. Krueger Obituary
Gary A. Krueger

Gary A. Krueger, age 76, lifelong Lemonter, born September 4, 1942, passed away February 2, 2019.

Preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Charlotte Krueger.

Survived by his brother, Kenneth E. Krueger; two sons, Marc and Keith; and his grandchildren, Briana, Josh, and Jessica.

Graduated from Lemont High School 1960, attended Joliet Junior College. Volunteer Fireman for over 20 years with the rank of Captain and served as an appointed Commissioner in the Lemont Fire Protection District. Employed by AT&T (formerly Illinois Bell), retiring in 2002 with many years of service. Chair of the I & M Canal Commission, now known as Heritage Quarry Commission. Member of the Lemont Lions Club since January of 1985, serving in various capacities including President and Secretary. Member of the Lemont Snowmobile Club.

Visitation Thursday from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C., 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Friday, February 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lemont Food Pantry, Lemont Lions Club, or Lemont Fire Dept. Auxiliary.

Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.

630-257-6363 or

www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
Download Now