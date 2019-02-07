Gary L. Bush Sr.



Gary L. Bush Sr., age 78, a resident of New Lenox, formerly of Erie, IL. passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.



Beloved husband of Pamela (Johnson); loving father of Bradley Bush, Stephanie (John) Hosman, CoCo (Dr. Rob) Hollis, and J. R. Bush; cherished grandfather of Jaclyn Bush, Lydia "LuLu" Hollis, Landon, Tyler, Mitchell, Jackson, and Jayna Hosman; also survived by his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law and families, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Sylvia Bush (Voss), step-daughter Carrie Ann, and sister Phyllis Bush.



Gary graduated from Western Illinois University with his degrees in History and Art. He was an Educator and taught History, Art, PE, and coached at Taft School in Lockport, IL until his retirement. He was also a Driver Education teacher for 30+ years at Lincoln-Way High School. He was a member of ITA, and Family Harvest Church in Tinley Park. Gary enjoyed fishing, boating, and spending time with family and friends at his summer home in Shelbyville, IL.



The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 2:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 5:00 PM. Interment private.



