Home
Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Bush Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary L. Bush Sr. Obituary
Gary L. Bush Sr.

Gary L. Bush Sr., age 78, a resident of New Lenox, formerly of Erie, IL. passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Beloved husband of Pamela (Johnson); loving father of Bradley Bush, Stephanie (John) Hosman, CoCo (Dr. Rob) Hollis, and J. R. Bush; cherished grandfather of Jaclyn Bush, Lydia "LuLu" Hollis, Landon, Tyler, Mitchell, Jackson, and Jayna Hosman; also survived by his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law and families, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Sylvia Bush (Voss), step-daughter Carrie Ann, and sister Phyllis Bush.

Gary graduated from Western Illinois University with his degrees in History and Art. He was an Educator and taught History, Art, PE, and coached at Taft School in Lockport, IL until his retirement. He was also a Driver Education teacher for 30+ years at Lincoln-Way High School. He was a member of ITA, and Family Harvest Church in Tinley Park. Gary enjoyed fishing, boating, and spending time with family and friends at his summer home in Shelbyville, IL.

The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 2:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 5:00 PM. Interment private.

For more information www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Download Now