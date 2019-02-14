|
Rev. Genevieve Brown
Born: December 22, 1938
Died: February 12, 2019
Rev. Genevieve "Genny" Brown was born December 22, 1938 in Joliet, IL to Charles and Estella Evans.
Prior to her retirement, Genny was employed at Northern Petro Chemicals for more than 20 years.
Genny was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Estella Evans, siblings Charles Evans, Jr. and Ethel Bankston, and by her grandchildren, MiJoi Evans and Emmanuel Alexander.
Reverend Brown transitioned to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories and continue her legacy her children, Steven (Alicia) Evans, Joliet, IL, R. Dale (Valerie) Evans, Fontana, CA, Tammy Range (Willie) Alexander, Huntsville, AL, Rhonda Range (Neal) Lockhart, Darnestown, MD and David (Sidonia) Range, Huntsville, AL; sister in love, Margaret Lively, 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and a host of cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at St. Paul M.B. Church 1404 Briggs Street, Joliet, IL, Pastor Bennie Yarbough. Service a 10:00 AM. Bishop-Elect Steven Evans, Officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 14, 2019