The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Paul M.B. Church
1404 Briggs Street
Joliet, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul M.B. Church
1404 Briggs Street
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve Brown


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Genevieve Brown Obituary
Rev. Genevieve Brown

Born: December 22, 1938

Died: February 12, 2019

Rev. Genevieve "Genny" Brown was born December 22, 1938 in Joliet, IL to Charles and Estella Evans.

Prior to her retirement, Genny was employed at Northern Petro Chemicals for more than 20 years.

Genny was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Estella Evans, siblings Charles Evans, Jr. and Ethel Bankston, and by her grandchildren, MiJoi Evans and Emmanuel Alexander.

Reverend Brown transitioned to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

She leaves to cherish her memories and continue her legacy her children, Steven (Alicia) Evans, Joliet, IL, R. Dale (Valerie) Evans, Fontana, CA, Tammy Range (Willie) Alexander, Huntsville, AL, Rhonda Range (Neal) Lockhart, Darnestown, MD and David (Sidonia) Range, Huntsville, AL; sister in love, Margaret Lively, 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and a host of cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at St. Paul M.B. Church 1404 Briggs Street, Joliet, IL, Pastor Bennie Yarbough. Service a 10:00 AM. Bishop-Elect Steven Evans, Officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Download Now