George H. Baitinger



Born: April 3, 1952; in Joliet, IL



Died: February 7, 2019; in Wild Rose, WI



George H. Baitinger passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at his home in Wild Rose, WI at the age of 66.



He was born on April 3, 1952 in Joliet, Illinois, son of the late Virgil and Eleanor (Giglietti) Baitinger. He married the late Diane Petrusa on March 2, 1975 while residing in Joliet. He moved his family to Wild Rose in 1985. He worked at Waupaca Foundry for 31 years. He was a devoted husband and father; a hard working man that always put his family ahead of himself. In his early years, he enjoyed spending his time with his chidren and never missed a sporting event that his sons were involved with. He was a quiet and patient man and enjoyed spending time at a casino.



Survivors include his three sons Zachary (D), Joshua (Chrissy) and Matthew (Laurie Ann); Grandchildren Olivia, Jacob, Stella, Ezra and Reese; sisters Virginia Ferry and Marie (John) Ward; also his significant partner Debbra Parzych; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife Diane, brother Robert and parents Virgil and Eleanor.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday February 13, 2019 from 3:00 until 6:00 P.M. at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca.



In lieu of flowers, any donations will be made to a local charity. Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary