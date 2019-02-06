George W. Ursitti



George W. Ursitti, age 90, a resident of Coal City, IL. passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. George was born in Joliet, IL and moved to the Goose Lake area in 1977. He was a member of Assumption Church in Coal City for over 40 years.



George was employed by Sears Roebuck & Co. in Joliet for 35 years, retiring in 1983. After retirement, he enjoyed many years of outdoor activities, such as fishing, hunting and boating. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited, the Braidwood Rec Club and the South Wilmington Sportsmen Club of Essex, as well as serving on many committees at the Goose Lake Association. George was also a huge fan of the Chicago Bears and enjoyed yard work.



He is survived by his children, Sally (Richard) Bulicek of Goose Lake, Suann (Richard) Querio of Goose Lake, Dennis (Kim) Ursitti of Arizona; his brother, Daniel (Nancy) Ursitti of Joliet; and various nieces and nephews.



George was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Lorraine (nee Onderisin) Ursitti; his parents, Mauro and Carmela Ursitti; his sister, Jennie Gelsomino; his niece, Kathy Ursitti; and his nephew, Danny Gelsomino.



Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Ferrari Funeral Services, 1044 Ferrari Drive, Coal City, IL. 60416. A chapel funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 200 W. Romeo Road, Romeoville, IL. 60446 on Monday, February 11, 2019.



