Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Horan & McConaty i Centennial , CO Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Thomas More Catholic Parish Centennial , CO Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory 3200 Black at Essington Roads Joliet , IL 60431 Funeral service 11:00 AM Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory 3200 Black at Essington Roads Joliet , IL 60431

Gerard Harry Peppard, 75, died January 22 at his home in Greenwood Village, Colorado, having led a fulfilling life and sharing meaningful goodbyes with each of his loved ones. His determined strength in facing both esophageal cancer (2003) and glioblastoma (2014) treatments was matched by his gentle grace in his final days.



Gerry was born on July 15, 1943, to Charles Harry Peppard and Louise Marie Peppard (Benedick) of Joliet, Illinois. His childhood began in modest simplicity, living with his parents and older sister, Carol, in a one-room dwelling without indoor plumbing. His early childhood was marked by the untimely loss of his father, a military veteran and Coca-Cola delivery truck driver who was devoted to his family and country. Gerry carried forward powerful lessons and memories from their early years together.



His mother, an elementary school teacher, raised him to be self-reliant and kind. His upbringing was enriched by close connections to extended family on his mother's side. He was especially influenced by his aunt Florence Valli (Benedick), a popcorn saleswoman and jokester, and his grandfather, Luke Benedick, a Slovenian immigrant who taught him the dignity of work, independence, and loyalty to family and friends.



Most summer Sundays were spent at "the shack" on the Fox River, where this clan would gather to fish, eat, and play sports and cards. Here he solidified his most important lifelong friendships, with cousins Jake Jakovich and Tony and Dusty Golobitsh. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, baseball, bowling, and all forms of billiards. At one time, he was considered the best "straight pool" player in Joliet.



In 1970 Gerry was married to Linda Elaine Sandbloom, an elementary school teacher from Lockport, Illinois. Including their years together prior to marriage, they counted over fifty years as a loving couple. They met in a bar, and she reported liking how he looked in a white button-down shirt with rolled-up sleeves. She adored him in that way over many decades and changes, and they are an inspiring witness of longevity in love.



Gerry was a graduate of Joliet Catholic High School, Lewis University, and Loyola University in Chicago. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. He worked many jobs, telling memorable stories from his time as a car salesman, laying asphalt, and working for his grandfather at the Joliet Steel Works. Eventually his grandfather and then-girlfriend (Linda) persuaded him to complete college, after which he had a long career in human resource management for heavy manufacturing industries, working for Standard Oil (Amoco) and Cyprus Minerals. He was especially proud of his record in mining safety and his reputation for fairness in labor union negotiations. Later he passed on his wisdom as an adjunct professor of labor economics and collective bargaining.



His hobbies in adulthood included hiking, skiing, photography, billiards, and vegetable gardening. He was known for his delectable homegrown tomatoes and fruit trees, and for having the only house in the neighborhood that grew rows of corn in the backyard. He sang in his parish choir, served as eucharistic minister to the sick in local hospitals, and held leadership positions in the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and the St. Peregrine Novena prayer group for cancer patients.



Gerry's deepest joy came from time spent with his children and especially his grandchildren, through which his legacy lives on: daughter Michelle "Shelly" Russell (Paul), with grandsons Jake and Luke; and son Mike, with granddaughter Montana. He cherished trips with them to Siesta Key, Florida, where he perfected his skills as a sunset photographer. He is survived also by his sister Carol Niche, niece Shelley Baker, and numerous other relatives.



His personality was characterized by stability, forethought, and reflection. He valued duty, faith, and family. He was known to be cautious and sometimes reserved, but he also had a zest for life with small groups of close family and friends. As his cousin and best friend Jake once said, "Gerry went on every adventure we ever did, and he was also the one who made sure everybody got home safe." We believe he is now home safe.



There will be a funeral Mass on February 4, 11:00 AM, at St. Thomas More Catholic Parish in Centennial, CO, to celebrate Gerry's life. Visitation prior to that will be at Horan & McConaty in Centennial, on February 3, 1:00 to 3:00 PM, concluding with a rosary.



Another visitation will follow on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m., at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. Thomas More Parish (8035 S. Quebec St., Centennial, CO, 80112), earmarked for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, which aids the poor with expenses in times of great need.



For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 3, 2019