Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Resurrection Catholic Cemetery
Gino J. Ciccotelli


1926 - 2019 Obituary
Gino J. Ciccotelli Obituary
Gino J. Ciccotelli

Gino J. Ciccotelli passed away at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, Sunday, February 24, 2019. Age 92.

He is survived by: his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Lou; his children, Gary E. (Robin) Ciccotelli, Mary Therese Ciccotelli; his grandchildren, Matthew (Mallory) Ciccotelli, Jaime (Chad) Weldon, Anthony (Kirsten) Ciccotelli, great-grandchildren, Paige and Aubrey Weldon, Matthew Ciccotelli, Alexander, Benjamin and Quinn Ciccotelli; one brother, E. Anthony (Patricia) Ciccotelli, his sister, Esther Judy Oehmke, sister-in-law, Marlene Lackey, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gino was preceded in death by: his parents, Ettore and Ruby Ciccotelli, his daughter, Catherine Ann Ciccotelli (1972), a brother, Ralph (Vera) Ciccotelli, a sister, Helen (Brad) Belander, and brothers-in-law: Ken Oehmke, Matthew (Dolores) Richards, and Tom Lackey, and a great-granddaughter, Chelsea Weldon.

Gino proudly served in the U.S. Army 1945-1947, WWII working on the Stars and Stripes Newspaper in Italy.

Gino retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co. in 1986 after 34 years of service. He was very active in both the Joliet Band Parent Association (grade school and high school bands) and the Junior Achievement Club. Music was a huge part of Gino's life as he enjoyed attending concerts, and he performed with the JJC Community Band and the Lewis University Orchestra. In 1995 he proudly received the Outstanding Bandsman Award from the JJC Band. He was a very calming and gentle man who loved his family, and he enjoyed helping others. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to thank: the nurses and staff of Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, the exceptional care given to him at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, and the nurses and staff of Joliet Area Community Hospice.

Funeral Services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd. A Visitation will be on Monday, March 4th from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M with a Prayer Service to be held Tuesday, March 5th at 9:30 A.M. at Carlson's followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 10:00 A.M. After the Mass, Interment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials for Gino can be made to the .

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
