Jacquelyn Joann Allen
Born: March 28, 1947
Died: February 9, 2019
Jacquelyn Joann Allen was born March 28, 1947 in Miami, Florida to Samuel and Mary (Walder) Gaskin. She was raised in Joliet, Illinois and graduated from Joliet Central High School.
Jacquelyn (Jackie to most of us) passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Illinois.
Jackie is preceded in death by her father, two sisters and an infant baby brother.
Jackie is survived by her loving husband and high school sweetheart, Charles E. Allen; her mother, Mary Walder Gaskin; siblings, Samuel (Jeanette) Gaskin, Jr., Eugene (Sandra) Gaskin, Shelia (Felix-deceased) Adams, Sharon (Raymond) Hancock, Debra Gaskin, David (Alice) Gaskin, Hartley (Leola) Gaskin, and Merrick Gaskin; other family members and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Pl., Joliet, IL. Celebration of life and home-going service at 7:00 PM, Pastor Johnathan Mills, officiating. Internment Saturday, February 16, 2019, 9:00am at Mt Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont, IL.
