James R. Jones, Jr.
Born: March 28, 1953
Died: February 9, 2019
James R. Jones, Jr., of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully at home February 9, 2019 with his family by his side.
He was an avid Cubs fan and he loved sports. He retired from Westell after his health failed.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah A. Jones; his sons, Jermaine Jones, Roberts S. Ford, Torence R. Ford (Marie, deceased); eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; his mother, Rachel Pittman; sister, Patricia Jones; niece, Fernita Catching; and nephew, Enoch Jones.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Lively Hope C.O.G.I.C., 308 N. Midland Ave., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Frank Edmon, Jr., officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 14, 2019