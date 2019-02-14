The Herald-News Obituaries
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lively Hope C.O.G.I.C.
308 N. Midland Ave.
Joliet, IL
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Lively Hope C.O.G.I.C.
308 N. Midland Ave.
Joliet, IL
James R. Jones Jr.


Born: March 28, 1953

Died: February 9, 2019

James R. Jones, Jr., of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully at home February 9, 2019 with his family by his side.

He was an avid Cubs fan and he loved sports. He retired from Westell after his health failed.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah A. Jones; his sons, Jermaine Jones, Roberts S. Ford, Torence R. Ford (Marie, deceased); eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; his mother, Rachel Pittman; sister, Patricia Jones; niece, Fernita Catching; and nephew, Enoch Jones.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Lively Hope C.O.G.I.C., 308 N. Midland Ave., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Frank Edmon, Jr., officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 14, 2019
