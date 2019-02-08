Jeannette M. Zeck



Jeannette M. Zeck, age 50, of Oak Park, passed away suddenly February 6, 2019. Jeannette was employed by the Chicago Laborers Pension and Welfare Funds for 26 years. She was involved with environmental and community improvement projects, especially active with the Deep Roots Project of Oak Park. Jeannette was a member of the Kadampa Meditation Center of Chicago.



Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Catherine (nee Cahill) Zeck; her sister, Elizabeth Zeck; and her brother, Stephen Zeck.



She is survived by her loving husband, David Murphy; her two sisters, Patricia Carlson and Theresa O'Reilly; her brother, David Zeck; five nieces, Elizabeth, Nicole, Megan, Shelbie, and Alexia; two nephews, Michael and Louis; two sister-in-laws, Linda Forristall and Kathleen Murphy; and a brother-in-law, Richard Meifert.



Visitation Monday, February 11, 2019, 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. with a service at 7:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9TH STREET, LOCKORT, 60441. Interment private.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Kadampa Meditation Center of Chicago, www.meditateinchicago.org



