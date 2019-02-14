The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Joan Riley

Joan Riley Obituary
Joan Riley

Joan Riley, loving mother of Mellody Lewis and Kathleen Hess; dear grandmother of Brad, Serena, Gregory, Kristin and great grandmother of Zoie and Gavin; fond sister of David Whittenberg.

Joan worked of PMC for 35 years and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Harwood Heights.

Visitation Friday 3:00pm until 9:00pm at The Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd., Bartlett. Funeral Saturday 11:30am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to The appreciated.

Information (630) 289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 14, 2019
