Joan Riley
Joan Riley, loving mother of Mellody Lewis and Kathleen Hess; dear grandmother of Brad, Serena, Gregory, Kristin and great grandmother of Zoie and Gavin; fond sister of David Whittenberg.
Joan worked of PMC for 35 years and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Harwood Heights.
Visitation Friday 3:00pm until 9:00pm at The Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd., Bartlett. Funeral Saturday 11:30am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to The appreciated.
Information (630) 289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 14, 2019