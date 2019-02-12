John Scott Kline



John Scott Kline "The Colonel" "John Boy", age 59, of East Brooklyn, IL passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Romeoville, IL.



Born May 17, 1959 in Joliet, IL to the late Dorothy Lee (nee Ballun) Neitzer and Charles Kline. He graduated Gardner South Wilmington High School in 1977 and soon after began his career with the Seafarers Union as a deckhand with material service in Romeoville where he was a member for 39 years. He was a fan of NASCAR racing, Harley Davidson motorcycles and ships. Enjoyed traveling to Florida and hunting prairie dogs with friends in South Dakota. He also enjoyed camping, four-wheeling and building model cranes and farming. He thoroughly enjoyed drinking Busch Light with dear friends at Reco's and would help anyone with anything anytime. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



Surviving are brothers, Brian "Burt" (Angi) Neitzer of Gardner, IL and Ronald T. "Tom" (Lorraine) Neitzer of Apache Junction, AZ; niece, Jacque (Dave) Nilsen and great-nephews, Brody and Mason Nilsen of Mesa, AZ; and Goddaughter, Maranda Residori of South Wilmington, IL.



Preceding him in death were his parents and nephew, Andy Neitzer.



Memorial visitation will be at the RW Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Cremation rites will be accorded and his ashes will be spread at sea.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to .



