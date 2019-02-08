The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Joshua Michael Virklan Obituary
Joshua Michael Virklan

Joshua Michael Virklan passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Josh was born in Joliet on September 27, 1983. He grew up in Mokena, attended Lincoln Way High School and was currently employed at Relay Systems of America as a painter and an assemblyman.

From an early age, Josh loved to be outdoors doing "boy things". What started out as riding dirt bikes, four wheelers and motor cross as a young boy, lead to motorcycles and hot rods as an adult. The knowledge and passion he had for cars made him the perfect racing crew member with both Midwest Nostalgia Pro Stock Association and Midwest Super Stock Mafia Group. When he wasn't taking in the high speed racing scene he enjoyed relaxing by the water with a fishing pole in his hand.

Whether he was attending concerts, going to festivals, or just listening to music with his friends, Josh was always the life of the party. Although he was known to his family as "Yosh", it was because of the integrity and moral values that he displayed amongst his friends that he took on the nickname of "Sauce". His infectious smile and great sense of humor will be missed by all that knew him.

Josh is survived by his mother, Theresa (Steve, Sr.) Stanick of Channahon, IL; father, Shelby Loyd of Joliet, IL; sisters, Amber (Dwayne Butzen) Howell of Diamond, IL and DeAnna (Mike) Parker of Essex, IL; brother, Cody Loyd of Joliet, IL; step brothers, Steven "Rob" (Michelle) Stanick, Jr. of Channahon, IL and Nathan Stanick of Plainfield, IL; grandparents, James M. Virklan, Sr., Bonnie Baranko, and Sam and Marie Loyd; ten nieces and nephews; and his aunt, LeAnn Jurkas-Virklan. He is also survived by several other aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.

He was preceded by his uncle, James M. "Jimmy" Virklan, Jr., as well as numerous other aunts and uncles.

Visitation for Joshua Michael Virklan will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Joshua Michael Virklan Awareness Fund and will be used to benefit those who struggle with addiction.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute to make an online donation at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
