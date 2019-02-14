Kathleen T. Pullman



Kathleen T. "Kay" Pullman, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Villa Franciscan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Joliet with her family by her side. Born in Joliet, she was a lifelong Joliet resident.



Survived by her beloved children, Linda Romberg, Susan Mejia, Richard M. (Mary) and Carol (late William) Plankar. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Marge Lamping and Dorothy Pullman. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.



Preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Richard J. Pullman; her son, Thomas F. Pullman; parents, George A. and Gladys V. (nee Page) Lamping; brothers, George A. Lamping and Daniel F. Lamping; sisters, Mary W. Lamping; Sister Mary Helene Lamping, O.S.F., Dorothy (late Phillip) Spotofora, Lois Ann and Rita Rose Lamping.



Kay was a graduate of St. Francis Academy and was employed for more than 20 years as a managing broker for Crestline Homes. Kay retired in 1985. She was a member of the Zonta Club of Joliet.



Per Kay's wishes, Cremation Rights have been accorded.



A memorial Mass to celebrate Kay's life will be held at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 Raynor Avenue, Joliet, IL on February 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Visitation will be held from 9:00 until time of mass.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kay's memory to Presence Villa Franciscan or Traditions Hospice would be appreciated



For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary