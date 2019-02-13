|
Kendranetta Myshell O'Neal-Stevens
Born: August 14, 1976
Died: February 6, 2019
Kendranetta Myshell O'Neal-Stevens, affectionately known as, "Kendra" was born August 14, 1976 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to the parents of Leodis Thomas and Bonnie O'Neal.
Kendra was employed for 20 years of dedicated service at Illinois Youth Commission (I.Y.C.) Joliet and relocated to I.Y.C. St. Charles, Illinois.
Kendra was preceded in death by her great grandfather, Jessie O'Neal; grandfather; Manuel Coleman; cousin; Kerry O'Neal; father-in-law, Judson Kelly; brothers-in-law, Danny Stevens, David Stevens and Jeff Wright.
Kendra was called home suddenly to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
Kendra leaves to cherish her memories; her devoted husband of 13 years, Jason Stevens, Sr.; sons, Lekendrick (Tuah) Johnson of San Antonio, TX, Kendall Stevens, Jason Stevens, Jr.; daughter, Danielle Stevens; mother, Bonnie O'Neal, father, Leodis Thomas; sisters, Joniba O'Neal, Valdena Thomas, Kimmiyatta Thomas; grandmother, Johnnie Pearl Sanders; mother-in-law, Vernie Stevens; grandchildren, Ahzaya Johnson, Jason Stevens, III, Jazia and Zoey Stevens; special friends, Bonique, Tisha and Wendy and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 6:00 PM and Friday, February 15, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Mt. Olive M.B. Church. 1710 Carey St., Joliet, IL, Pastor Wendell Martin. Service at 10:30 AM, Pastor Herbert Brooks, Jr., officiating. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Elwood, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 13, 2019