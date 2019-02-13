The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Olive M.B. Church
1710 Carey St
Joliet, IL
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Mt. Olive M.B. Church
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Mt. Olive M.B. Church
Interment
Following Services
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kendranetta O'Neal-Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kendranetta Myshell O'Neal-Stevens


1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kendranetta Myshell O'Neal-Stevens Obituary
Kendranetta Myshell O'Neal-Stevens

Born: August 14, 1976

Died: February 6, 2019

Kendranetta Myshell O'Neal-Stevens, affectionately known as, "Kendra" was born August 14, 1976 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to the parents of Leodis Thomas and Bonnie O'Neal.

Kendra was employed for 20 years of dedicated service at Illinois Youth Commission (I.Y.C.) Joliet and relocated to I.Y.C. St. Charles, Illinois.

Kendra was preceded in death by her great grandfather, Jessie O'Neal; grandfather; Manuel Coleman; cousin; Kerry O'Neal; father-in-law, Judson Kelly; brothers-in-law, Danny Stevens, David Stevens and Jeff Wright.

Kendra was called home suddenly to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Kendra leaves to cherish her memories; her devoted husband of 13 years, Jason Stevens, Sr.; sons, Lekendrick (Tuah) Johnson of San Antonio, TX, Kendall Stevens, Jason Stevens, Jr.; daughter, Danielle Stevens; mother, Bonnie O'Neal, father, Leodis Thomas; sisters, Joniba O'Neal, Valdena Thomas, Kimmiyatta Thomas; grandmother, Johnnie Pearl Sanders; mother-in-law, Vernie Stevens; grandchildren, Ahzaya Johnson, Jason Stevens, III, Jazia and Zoey Stevens; special friends, Bonique, Tisha and Wendy and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 6:00 PM and Friday, February 15, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Mt. Olive M.B. Church. 1710 Carey St., Joliet, IL, Pastor Wendell Martin. Service at 10:30 AM, Pastor Herbert Brooks, Jr., officiating. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Elwood, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Download Now