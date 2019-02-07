Kenneth I. Pennington



Kenneth I. Pennington, age 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 28, 2019 with his loving family by his side.



Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Lorraine M. Pennington (nee Boner); 3 sons, Jerry (Kelley), James (Kimberly), and Michael Pennington; grandchildren, Patrick Pennington, Trista (Kyle) Countryman, Adam Pennington, and Aurie (fianc e Jackie) Pennington; great-grandchildren, Summer Pennington and Rudy and Gryffin Countryman; brother, Merrill Pennington; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Iva Pennington; siblings, Gail Surniak, Helen Krieger, and Harold Pennington.



Kenneth was a life-long resident of Plainfield, Illinois. He served his country honorably during World War II in the Pacific theater as a United States Marine. Kenneth spent 69 years as a member of Plainfield United Methodist Church. He served as president of the Plainfield Athletic Association, spent 69 years as a member of the Joliet Loyal Order of the Moose 300, was a member of the Will County Old Timers Baseball Association, spent 65 years as a member of the Plainfield Masonic Lodge 536 and was a 3 time past master. Kenneth retired in 1983 from the Village of Plainfield, Department of Public Works. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



In lieu of flowers, donations made to would be appreciated.



A celebration of Kenneth's life will begin on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Plainfield United Methodist Church in Plainfield, IL for a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment to follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. Obituary and tribute wall for Kenneth I. Pennington at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.



Arrangements entrusted to: Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary