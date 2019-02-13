The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
156 S. Joliet St
Joliet, IL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
View Map
1956 - 2019
Lena Louis Barber King Obituary
Lena Louise Barber King

Born: December 6, 1956

Died: February 7, 2019

Lena Louise Barber King was born on December 6, 1956, to parents, Richard and Jeanne Barber in Chicago, IL. She returned to her heavenly home on February 7, 2019.

Lena was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mager and Hiola Barber, her parents Richard and Jeanne Barber Sr., her aunt and uncle, Robert and LaVania Gooden, and her brother, Richard Barber Jr, brothers-in-law, Fredrick King, Kevin King, Nelson King, and Rocky King.

Lena is survived by husband, Charles J. King, stepmother, Hazel Stewart, children, DeJuan Chandler (LeShundra), Jason Chandler, Niya King, Michelle Atkinson, Pastor Tonya Davis (Gary), Jimmy Fulleros, Anntonette D. King-Smith (Bruce), Francesca "Frank" King, grandchildren, Jerard, Jaylen, Peyton, Isabella, Lorraine Yuri, Scarlett, Bria, Kiarra, Tiarra, Tre, Camille, Galen, Tianna, Leland, great-grandchildren, Brielle, Harmoni, siblings, Marion Masood, Bonita Robinson, Sharon Stewart, Brenda Stewart, Ronald Mills, sisters-in-law, Eola King, Kim King, Fannie King, brothers-in-law, Jeffery (Sarah) King, Roger (Lucille) King, Gary (Yolanda) King, David King, cousins, Hiola Alston, James Tillman III, Dorrence Hayden, special friends, Beverly Sims, Linda Anglin, Lula Morris, godson, Mason Simpson and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Memorial service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Second Baptist Church, 156 S. Joliet St., Joliet, IL, Pastor Larry V. Tyler, officiating. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 13, 2019
