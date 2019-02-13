|
Lena Louise Barber King
Born: December 6, 1956
Died: February 7, 2019
Lena Louise Barber King was born on December 6, 1956, to parents, Richard and Jeanne Barber in Chicago, IL. She returned to her heavenly home on February 7, 2019.
Lena was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mager and Hiola Barber, her parents Richard and Jeanne Barber Sr., her aunt and uncle, Robert and LaVania Gooden, and her brother, Richard Barber Jr, brothers-in-law, Fredrick King, Kevin King, Nelson King, and Rocky King.
Lena is survived by husband, Charles J. King, stepmother, Hazel Stewart, children, DeJuan Chandler (LeShundra), Jason Chandler, Niya King, Michelle Atkinson, Pastor Tonya Davis (Gary), Jimmy Fulleros, Anntonette D. King-Smith (Bruce), Francesca "Frank" King, grandchildren, Jerard, Jaylen, Peyton, Isabella, Lorraine Yuri, Scarlett, Bria, Kiarra, Tiarra, Tre, Camille, Galen, Tianna, Leland, great-grandchildren, Brielle, Harmoni, siblings, Marion Masood, Bonita Robinson, Sharon Stewart, Brenda Stewart, Ronald Mills, sisters-in-law, Eola King, Kim King, Fannie King, brothers-in-law, Jeffery (Sarah) King, Roger (Lucille) King, Gary (Yolanda) King, David King, cousins, Hiola Alston, James Tillman III, Dorrence Hayden, special friends, Beverly Sims, Linda Anglin, Lula Morris, godson, Mason Simpson and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Second Baptist Church, 156 S. Joliet St., Joliet, IL, Pastor Larry V. Tyler, officiating. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 13, 2019