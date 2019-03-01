Resources More Obituaries for Leon Brass Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leon Brass

Leon Brass passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Sunday, February 24, 2019. Age 77.



Survived by his loving wife Stella L. (Williams) Brass, his three sons, Leon Brass Jr., Lonnie (Susan) Brass and LaSalle Brass; one daughter, Sharese L. (Charles) Bond; a brother, Herman Brass and sister, Lillie Baptist; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.



Preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Callie (Leggett) Brass; his brothers, Willie Brass, Nathaniel Brass Sr., and George Blunt; his sister, Daisy Carter and granddaughter, Cameryn Brass.



Leon was born May 16, 1941 in Wisner, LA. He was baptized from Second Baptist Church and a Graduate of Joliet Township High School. He was employed as a material handler at Kemlite for 40 years. An avid Chicago White Sox fan. A special thanks to his Cardiac Rehab and McDonald's friends, he had many life-long neighbors, especially Ann, a friendship of over 50 years. Leon enjoyed his time spent with his family and friends.



Funeral Services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. John Beckley officiating. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday morning from 9:00 A.M. until time of services.



