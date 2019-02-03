Marc A. Davilo, Sr.



Marc A. Davilo, Sr., age 82, of Joliet, IL and formerly Chicago, IL, passed away Monday evening, January 28, 2019, in Fort Walton Beach, FL. Marc was born in Aurora, IL, to the late Marie Josie (nee Toussaint) and Jose Davila. He attended Calumet High School and Auburn University.



Beloved husband of over 40 years to the late Carol (nee Robson) Davilo; loving father of Marc (Kandy) Davilo, Jr., Joe (Missy) Davilo, the late Patrick Davilo and Mary (Pat) Schumacher; devoted grandfather of Neil, Ethan (Ashley), Mitchel, Amanda and Michael Davilo; proud great grandfather of Brenden Davilo; and dear brother of the late Theresa (Joe) Cardenas, Rose (late John) Laurie, Dolores (Francis) Crocker, the late Joe Davila and Leon (Jean) Davila. He will also be missed by his companion, Charlotte Ponto, and many nieces and nephews.



Marc retired from the Chicago Police Department after many years of dedicated service. After retirement he became the Police Civilian School Resource Officer at the former Mother of Sorrows High School in Blue Island. He also served his country proudly in the U.S. Army.



Visitation for Marc A. Davilo, Sr. will be held Monday, February 4, 2019, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., from the funeral home to Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 Brook Forest Ave. (Rt. 59), Shorewood, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to Hopeful Tails Animal Shelter.



For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary