Margaret B. Ritter



Born: November 9, 1930



Died: February 7, 2019



Margaret (Marge) B. Ritter passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Margaret has lived in Joliet, IL since 2004, and along with her husband Bill, was a previous resident of Aurora, IL for 42 years.



Margaret was born in Chicago on November 9th, 1930. She attended Hyde Park High School on the South Side. She and Bill married in 1950 and moved to the suburbs several years later. Margaret held several positions while living in Aurora, including jobs at The Burlington Railroad as well as RJ Grant and Sons. Along with these jobs, she was a beloved housewife and mother.



Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Stubenvoll; and by her brothers, Robert and Frank; and sister, Mary. Her husband, Bill, passed away in December of 2012.



Margaret is survived by two sons, Bill (Gloria) Ritter of Statham, GA and Frank (Kim Raber) Ritter, or Plainfield, IL. As well, Margaret has three grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Kuerble, of Pfalzgrafenweiler, Germany, Kara (Greg) Fisher of Atlanta, GA and Chase Ritter of Joliet, IL.



The family will be hosting a celebration of her life on Saturday, February 9th at Croatian Cultural Club in Joliet at 4:00 PM Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary