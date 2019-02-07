Home
Mary Alline Bohannon

Mary Alline Bohannon Obituary
Mary Alline Bohannon

Mary Alline Bohannon (Smith), age 94, a longtime resident of Mokena, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019.

Loving wife of the late Haskel C. Bohannon; beloved mother of Michael Bohannon and Lois (Michael) Brashler; cherished grandmother of Shannon (Adam) Phillips, Jason (Andrea) Brashler and Laura Brashler; dear great grandmother of Elliot, and Ingrid Brashler; fond sister of Pauline, Willine, Lucille, Margie, late Arvile, late Louis, James, Freeman, and Raymond.

Mary enjoyed gardening, crafts, cooking, baking, and attending auctions.

The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 3:00 PM until time of Funeral Service at 6:00 PM. Interment Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd, Elwood, IL 60421.

Info at www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 7, 2019
