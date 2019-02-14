The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
18 Woodlawn Avenue
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Spolnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Priscilla Spolnik


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Priscilla Spolnik Obituary
Mary Priscilla Spolnik

Born: August 19, 1920

Died: February 10, 2019

Mary Priscilla (Kozubek) Spolnik, age 98, of Joliet, passed away on February 10, 2019. Born in Joliet on August 19, 1920, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Stanley. She also was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael Kozubek, George Kozubek; and sisters, Sophia Dolak, Genevieve Harney and Catherine Penosky.

She is survived by her daughter, Joan (Edward) Latek and son, Kenneth; grandchildren, Adina Hannan, Edward (Sharon) Latek, Jr., Kathleen (Juan) Chiwah and Jacqueline Latek; and 12 great grandchildren.

We are so grateful for the expert care both from the staff at Sunrise of Buffalo Grove and Advocate Hospice.

A Mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, February 16th, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Avenue, Joliet, IL. Visitation will be immediately before Mass starting at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Download Now