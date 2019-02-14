|
Mary Priscilla Spolnik
Born: August 19, 1920
Died: February 10, 2019
Mary Priscilla (Kozubek) Spolnik, age 98, of Joliet, passed away on February 10, 2019. Born in Joliet on August 19, 1920, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Stanley. She also was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael Kozubek, George Kozubek; and sisters, Sophia Dolak, Genevieve Harney and Catherine Penosky.
She is survived by her daughter, Joan (Edward) Latek and son, Kenneth; grandchildren, Adina Hannan, Edward (Sharon) Latek, Jr., Kathleen (Juan) Chiwah and Jacqueline Latek; and 12 great grandchildren.
We are so grateful for the expert care both from the staff at Sunrise of Buffalo Grove and Advocate Hospice.
A Mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, February 16th, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Avenue, Joliet, IL. Visitation will be immediately before Mass starting at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019