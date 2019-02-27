Michael James Crotty Sr.



Michael James Crotty Sr., age 44, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 24, 2019.



Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years that he loved dearly, Denise Crotty. He was the number one father to Chelsy (fianc , Kyle LaGasse), Catrina, Michael Jr., Frank and Samuel Crotty; proud papa bear of Rylynd and Bentlee LaGasse; loving son of Lois Crotty (Doug) Lucas); cherished brother of Christina (Tod) Daum, Rachel (Mark) Bialko and best friend-Raymond Jr. (Terri) Crotty; grandson of Frank Crotty, Helen Sternisha Crotty, Justine Andrews Garbas and Leo Andrews; the greatest uncle to Raymond Charles III (children, Raymond IV and Roxanne), Taylor Daum, Dylan Crotty, Alyssa Daum, Trevor Daum, Michael Bialko; and a true, devoted friend of Crazy Karl, Roofer John, Vinny, Joey, Stretch, Jay, Blaze, Jerry, Jake, Angela, Bruce, Melissa (daughters, Brooklynn and Harper), Shannon and Big John, Chris and Leah (son, Gage) and so many others.



Preceded in death by his father, Raymond Crotty Sr.; grandparents and numerous friends.



Michael had a heart of gold. He was always willing to help anyone and would give you the shirt off his back. The most important thing to him was his family. He enjoyed spending time working on his Novas and helping his kids in anyway possible. Michael was always the life of the party and knew exactly how to make someone laugh. He was the greatest man and was known by so many. Another joy of Michael's were his dogs, Rocky, Daisy, Diamond, Tank, Princess and his two cats, Nitro and Cookie. He was a selfless giving man who found great joy in donating to Wags 2 Wishes and countless other organizations. He was the founder of All Trade Construction Inc. mike the builder he was a young handsome person and a beautiful soul, the world lost an angel on earth. He will be one of God's favorite angels. Thank you for all you did for all of us dad, Mike we appreciate you so much. We wish we could just have one more hug. Hold us all as you always have, you will forever be missed, never forgotten and always loved. Our lives will never be the same without your smiles and hugs. Butterfly kisses xoxoxoxox you are now all of our sunshine.



A celebration of Michael's life will begin on Friday, March 1, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:15 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Per Michael's wishes cremation rites will be accorded following the mass. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m.



Obituary and tribute wall for Michael James Crotty Sr. at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.



Arrangements entrusted to: Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019