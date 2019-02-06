Patricia A. Schmitz



Born: July 26, 1931



Died: February 3, 2019



Patricia A. "Pat" Schmitz (nee Reardon), age 87, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2011, a longtime resident of Joliet, IL, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville, IL. She was born July 26, 1931 in Joliet, IL.



Beloved wife of the late Anthony E. "Tony" Schmitz, whom she married May 1, 1954 and who preceded her in death on November 13, 1998; loving mother of Sr. Raphael Schmitz, O. Carm. of St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville, Thomas A. Schmitz of Naperville, Patricia (Jeff) Lair of Billings, MT, Michael A. Schmitz of Billings, MT, Catherine (Dennis) Murphy of Braidwood, IL, Dennis (Diane) Schmitz of Plainfield, IL and the late Anthony Schmitz, the late Timothy Schmitz and the late John G. Schmitz; adored grandmother of seventeen and cherished great-grandmother of many; devoted daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (nee McCauley) Reardon; dear sister of Thomas (Sandra) Reardon of Lockport, IL; a twin brother, the late Francis (the late Jean) Reardon and the late Raymond (Jane) Reardon; sister-in-law of Marilyn Legan of Romeoville, IL; fond aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.



Pat grew up in Joliet, IL and was a graduate of Providence High School in Joliet, IL. A loving and devoted homemaker, Pat was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Joliet.



Visitation will be held Friday, February 8, 2019, 3:00 to 7:00 PM at St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 416-6565. Additional Visitation will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019, 9:00 to 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Saturday, 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Residence. Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to: St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 416-6565, www.stpatricksresidence.org



Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.



For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary