Sister Pauline Schutz, OSF



Sister Pauline Schutz, OSF (1931 - 2019) a resident of Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, Joliet, Illinois, died on February 10. A native of Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of Nicholas and Hermina Schutz.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Nicholas, her sisters: Florence Porter, and Sr. Pauline's twin Geraldine Draniczarek.



She is survived by her sister, Georgiana Glennon. Sister Pauline was a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate (Joliet) for 69 years.



Sister Pauline attended Sr. Pascal Elementary School and graduated from Alvernia High School in Chicago. In 1949 she entered the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and continued her education at the College of St. Francis (now University) earning both a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in Theology.



Sister Pauline began her ministry in the field of education in 1952 at St. John the Baptist School, Joliet, Illinois, where she taught Grade 4. In 1961 she taught grade 8 at the Cathedral of St. Raymond School. Her other years in the field of education were spent in Ohio, where she taught elementary and junior high students. For six years she ministered as principal, as well as, teaching grades 7 and 8.



In 1978 she was called to help one of the Sisters at St. Pius X Parish in Lombard, IL who was very ill. After completing that year in the classroom, she was asked by the pastor to stay on and begin a Bereavement Ministry in the Parish. Thus began another phase in her life, one which became her dedicated ministry to the elderly, the sick and the dying. In 2016, after completing her 38th year at St. Pius Parish, she returned to Joliet to spend her final years in ministry at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. Her prayerful spirit and presence endeared her to the residents and staff of OLA.



The wake for Sister Pauline will be at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, 1201 Wyoming Avenue, Joliet, IL, (Wyoming and Rt. 30) on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:45 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 4:45 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Procession will leave from Our Lady of Angels on Saturday morning, February 16, at 8:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL.



Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, 1433 Essington Road, Joliet, IL 60435.



Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 14, 2019