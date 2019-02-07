Ralph W. Repenn



Ralph W. Repenn passed away peacefully at Bickford Memory Care, Oswego, IL with his daughter at his side. Age 91.



He is survived by his daughter, Kim (Ken) Hostert; his two grandsons, Kevin (Jessica) Hostert and Sean Hostert; his sister, Norma (Bob) Fleming; brother in law, Ron Gonsoulin; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.



He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lee; his parents, John and Lena; sister, Margaret Gonsoulin; and brother, Chuck (Arlene) Repenn.



Ralph was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.



A lifelong resident of Joliet, Ralph attended Joliet Twp. High School and Joliet Junior College where he swam on the college's first swim team. Ralph enlisted in the Navy while still in high school and proudly served in the Pacific aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Sitkoh Bay, during World War II and was honorably discharged. He was married to Lee Groznik on Feb. 3, 1951 and they were together for the next 55 years until her death in 2006. He retired from Caterpillar Joliet as a quality engineer after 35 years of service and subsequently taught Metrology at Joliet Junior College for the next 10 years. An avid fisherman, hunter and swimmer his entire life, he also took up bowling and renewed his interest in golf while in his 80's. Together with his wife Lee, they cheered on their grandsons at numerous sporting events and activities as their number one fans. Ralph was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for 68 years and the Lewis University "Breakfast Club" where he swam and enjoyed numerous friendships. His family would like to thank the staff at Bickford Assisted Living and Memory Care for their wonderful care and compassion.



A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Ralph's life will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 416 N. Chicago St., Joliet, IL, on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. His family will receive guests one hour prior to mass at the church. Inurnment with military honors will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or the would be appreciated.



For information, call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com. Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019