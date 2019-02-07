Raymond J. Spreitzer



Raymond J. Spreitzer, age 81, of Elwood, formerly of Joliet, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Joliet Area Community Hospice for all the loving care that Ray received.



He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Suzanne M. (nee Janovyak) Spreitzer; his children, Terry (Melinda) Spreitzer, Lannie (Leslie) Spreitzer, Lacinda (Cecil) Shawver, Devry (Jodi-deceased 2017) Spreitzer, Jaimy (Caroline) Spreitzer and Tanya (Mitchell) Goslinowski; his grandchildren, Ryan (Chelsey) Spreitzer, Rachel Spreitzer, Sgt. 1st Class Bryan (Fianc e Sgt. Jordan Hawkins) Spreitzer (Illinois National Guard), Sarah Spreitzer, Sgt. Christian (Cassidy) Shawver (U.S. Marines), Courtney Shawver, Andrew, Nicholas and Jenna Spreitzer, Milo Spreitzer, Carter, Aycen, and Daxton Goslinowski; his great grandchildren, Laila Spreitzer, Erin and Mace Spreitzer, Hayli Gomillion and Liam Sullivan; his siblings, Marlene (Jack) Schwab, Kathy (John-deceased) Cassidy, Cheryl (Al) Lisi, and Richard "Dick" Spreitzer; brother-in-laws & sister-in-laws, Donald (Linda) Janovyak, Daniel (Diane) Janovyak, & Lynda (Lawrence) Scheuber; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Mary (nee Staley) Spreitzer; his siblings & their spouses, Mary (Vern) Blanchette and Robert (Rose) Spreitzer; and father-in-law & mother-in-law, Stephen and Mary (nee Bick) Janovyak.



Ray graduated from St. John the Baptist Grade School in Joliet ('51) and Joliet Catholic High School ('55). He then proudly enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Ray married his high school sweetheart, Suzanne. While he finished his active duty, they lived in sunny California. After returning to Illinois, Ray and Sue settled in Elwood. Ray worked in the composing room of the Joliet Herald News for 38 years, retiring in 1998. He enjoyed musky fishing and hunting, model airplanes, working on electronics, fixing his own vehicles, and was an all-around handyman. He instilled much of this handyman knowledge into his four sons. Among his other hobbies were his avid reading, watching the White Sox and the Chicago Bears, 4-H, Cub Scouts, coaching their children in the Elwood Little League, and attending their children's & grandchildren's activities. Ray was a lifelong member of St. John's parish. Presently, they have been attending St. Joseph Catholic Church where his wife taught art at the grade school. Ray & Sue especially enjoyed traveling and frequent getaways to the Dunes area, where they enjoyed attending live theater shows. Ray volunteered in many organizations, including St. John Parish Council (6 years), Elwood School Board (9 years) and Elwood Fire Department (10 years). Ray stated that his priorities, in order, were God, Family, Country, and he lived by that statement.



Visitation for Raymond Spreitzer will be Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 9:30 A.M., Monday, February 11, 2019, beginning with prayers at the funeral home followed by procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 235 West North Street, Manhattan for 10:00 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment with full military honors will follow at 12:00 noon at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ray's name to: Elwood Fire Protection District, St. Joseph Catholic School (Manhattan), Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, and Operation Care Package, would be appreciated.



Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019