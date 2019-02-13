The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
241 W. 2nd Ave
New Lenox, IL
Raymond Jacob Williams Obituary
Raymond Jacob Williams

Raymond Jacob Williams, 84, of New Lenox, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. He was born in Joliet to the late George and Dorothy (nee Brehm).

Preceded by his loving wife, Mary Jo (Ketner) Williams; loving father of Joseph, James, Janice (Ken) Brewer, John (Laura), Mary Beth, Teresa (Tim) Flynn, Thomas (Ellen) and Noel (Eric) Clark; cherished grandfather of Holly (Sean) Roberts, Katie and Jared Brewer, Owen and Maggie Flynn, Evan and Charlie Clark; dear brother of Robert (Shirley) Williams, Carol (Duane) Tonelli, Betty (Warren) Winkler and the late Lawrence (Caryl) Williams; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Raymond served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958. He worked for over 40 years at Caterpillar Tractor Company in Joliet.

Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel 102 E. Francis Rd, New Lenox, IL 60451, on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral Service Saturday, February 16, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:30am to St. Jude Catholic Church, 241 W. 2nd Ave, New Lenox, IL 60451 for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.

Interment Woodlawn II Memorial Park, Joliet.

www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com

or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
