Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Lemke Obituary
Richard J. Lemke

Richard J. Lemke, age 80, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, February 06, 2019.

Survived by his children; Marvin (Janie) Lemke, Christine Churmovic, Mark (Connie) Lemke, Robin Hexdall, Michelle Lemke and Heather Lemke. His 27 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. His sister, Francine Forneris. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, Marvin Lemke and Clifford Lemke. A sister, Doreen Clark.

A Memorial visitation will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60431 on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 14, 2019
