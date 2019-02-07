Richard J. Yack



Richard J. Yack, age 69, of Joliet, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.



Born April 25, 1949 in Joliet, he was the son of the late Richard J. and Catherine (nee Scholtes) Yack. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and was a member of Cantigny Post #367 Veterans of Foreign Wars. Richard retired from Kemlite in Channahon, after many years of service as a Quality Control Test Technician.



Richard is survived by his loving sister, Paula Tomasko of Joliet, and many lifelong friends, especially Jim Whiteman.



Funeral services for Richard J. Yack will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet, to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park.



Visitation will be held SATURDAY MORNING, from 9:00 until 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.



Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 7, 2019