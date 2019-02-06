Rita E. Pantano



Rita E. Pantano (nee McComas), age 92, passed away peacefully at the home of her son Steven, Wednesday, January 30, 2019.



Survived by her sons, Robert (Louise) Beal, Steven Beal and Kenneth (Jill) Pantano; her seven grandchildren, Nichole, Christopher, Marshall, Mila, Mitchell, Mason, and Eusebio; and her 19 Great grandchildren. Her two sisters, Janis Genovese and Donna (Lloyd) Olson. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Rita was preceded in death by her daughter Debra Kay Beal, who passed away at birth; her loving husband, Argante "Steve" G. Pantano; son in law Thomas Barlow; her parents; two sisters, Margie "Pat" Houchins and Maureen Rocha; her brother Randall McComas.



Rita was born January 9, 1927, in Carroll, IA to the late Lewis Marshall and Dorothy (nee Sparks) McComas, Rita was raised in Dedham, IA and attended High School in Carroll, IA.



Rita was a member of the First Church of Nazarene in Homer Glen, IL



Funeral services will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60431 on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 4:00PM to 8:00 PM. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to Heartland Hospice of Frankfort or Steven Beal for added expenses would be appreciated.



For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary