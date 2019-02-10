|
Robert Emmett Berg
Robert Emmett Berg, age 80, of Chicago, passed away peacefully on Saturday February 2, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital.
Survived by his children, Paul (Akiko) Berg, Steven Berg and Michael (Karin) Berg; grandchildren, Alicia, Jeremy and Lexi; nieces and nephews, David, James, Tami and Jenni.
Preceded in death by his wife of 23 years Marcia "Laidislay" (nee Zaremba) Berg; parents, Emmett and Helen (nee Friehe) Berg; brother, Bruce Berg.
Robert was a graduate of Schurz High School in Chicago. Robert enjoyed watching the Cubs. He was an Avid Flea Market vendor and was known as the "Derby Hat Man." He also enjoyed selling coins and baseball cards.
Cremation Society of Illinois handling arrangements 800 622 8358.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 10, 2019