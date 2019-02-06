Robert Preboy



Born: June 3, 1924



Died: January 26, 2019



Robert Preboy passed away peacefully in New Lenox, Illinois on Saturday January 26th, 2019 at the age of 94. Robert a resident of Joliet, IL was born June 3rd 1924.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Emily (nee Pisut); Sisters, Helen Preboy, Mary (late James) O'Sullivan, Agnes (late Robert ) Ann ( late Joseph) Chopp Theresa (late James) Seeley; Brothers, Joseph Preboy Daniel Preboy.



Survived by two sisters; Margaret Gossen, Eleanor Boyd; two brothers, Benedict (Beatrice), Lawrence (Colleen) Preboy; Sisters in -law, Bonita Chellino and Lois Preboy; numerous nieces and nephews.



Robert a 4 year WW II veteran serving on the USS Vicksburg, as a Electrician's Mate Second Class from June 1944 to January 1946. He retired from the city of Joliet water department after 19 yrs. of service. Robert was a car enthusiast; he loved woodworking, frequently creating elaborate detailed bird houses, feeders and wooden toys. He enjoyed reading and spending leisure time watching "American Pickers" always thinking of projects to make from the treasures. He also maintained a healthy garden and flower beds in the spring and summer.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's name to would be appreciated.



A celebration of Robert's life will begin with a Memorial visitation on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 followed by a mass of Christian Burial, Father James Lennon officiating at S.S. Cyril & Methodists Cemetery Chapel on Rt. 6 (Maple RD.) Joliet, IL. Per Robert's wishes cremation rites were accorded. Inturnment at St. Cyrils Cemetery.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to



Pisut Funeral Services (815) 722-0998 Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019