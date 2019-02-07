Roger Dause



Roger Dause, age 85, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at his home.



He was born on November 30, 1933, in Russell Springs, KY, the son of the late Hoy and Vivian (nee Wilson) Dause. Roger proudly served in the United States Navy from 1952 until being honorably discharged in 1956. He then relocated to the Cincinnati area after serving his country. Roger retired from Continental Can Company in 1984 after many years of dedicated service and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.



Roger is survived by his children, Lisa (Mike) Loscavio of Tracy, CA, Lora (Dan) Clarke of Shorewood, IL, and Joe (Dawn) Dause of Shorewood, IL; grandchildren, Brian (Brittany) Hudson of Plainfield, IL, Kyle Hudson of Denver, CO, Sarah Hudson of Minooka, IL, Tyler Dause of Columbus, OH, Nicole Loscavio of Sacramento, CA, Matt (Talynn) Loscavio of Tracy, CA, Erin Bloss of Owensboro, KY, and Katie (John) Douglas of Newburgh, IN; and siblings, James Dause of Amelia, OH and Peggy (Charlie) Owens of Mount Orab, OH.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Jerrie Dause; daughter, Teresa Dause; brothers, Gil Dause and Bruce Dause; and parents, Hoy and Vivian (nee Wilson) Dause.



Visitation for Roger Dause will be held FRIDAY MORNING, February 8, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home chapel, to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 303 W. St. Mary's St., Minooka, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dwight, where full military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Navy.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the would be appreciated.



For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 7, 2019