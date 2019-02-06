Rosemary E. Gengler



Rosemary E. Gengler, age 77, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 3, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side.



Born July 1, 1941 in Joliet, she was the daughter of Donald and Josephine (nee Wilda) Kinzler, and was a graduate of Providence High School. She was a homemaker while raising her family and later worked in several positions including service as a Supervisor for the Will County Clerk of the Circuit Court.



Rosemary was an avid bowler for many years at Town and Country Lanes, was a member of the Gleaners Life Insurance Society for more than 50 years, was a member of the Eagles Club in Joliet, a Charter Member of the Eagles Club in Morris where she loved to help make fudge for Grundy County Corn Festival, and a member of the Eagles Club in Pekin, IL where she enjoyed working the Tuesday Taco Nights with some wonderful friends. She also worked at the St. John's Food Pantry in Joliet for many years. She loved the music of the Take 5 Polka Band and greatly enjoyed vacationing with them as well. She was also a member of the Will County Retirees. Rosemary loved to crochet blankets for her loved ones and doing word searches. She was an avid Chicago White Sox fan and was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her.



Surviving are her three children, Vincent (Melody) Gengler of Ozark, MO, Natalie (Chris) Meyer-Icenogle of Joliet and Norma (John) Limbach of Morris; 11 grandchildren, Jeffery (Tia) Gengler and Ashley Gengler, Nick, Zach and Allison Meyer, Katie, Courtney and Jordan Icenogle, Katherine, Samantha and Jenna Limbach; three great-grandchildren, Evie Jo, Lyra and Aeryn Gengler; two brothers, Bill (Kathie) Kinzler of Guysville, OH and Jim (Connie) Kinzler of Elgin; three sisters-in-law, Nancy Kinzler of Aurora, Sr. Ruth Gengler of Milwaukee, WI and Donna Reynorls of Aurora, and Sue (the late Wilfred) Gengler of Mesa, AZ; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Betty, in infancy; and one brother-in-law, Wilfred (Sue) Gengler.



Visitation for Rosemary E. Gengler will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019, from noon to 4:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Cremation rites have been accorded and internment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Joliet Area Community Hospice.



Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019