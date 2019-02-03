Rosemary Lena Marsh



Rosemary Lena Marsh, age 81, of Channahon, IL, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.



Born on January 20, 1938 in Kirksville, MO, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Rose (nee Rodey) Swearingen. Rosemary and her late husband, DaVerne, moved from Missouri to Joliet, IL in 1958. She was a dedicated member of Stone Hill Bible Church, formerly Larkin Baptist Church, since 1959. Rosemary loved being a stay at home mom, raising her beloved children.



Rosemary is survived by her six children, Rebecca Marsh, Okie (Perry) Picco, Justin (Lisa) Marsh, Brenda (Jeff) McPherson, Brian (Vickie) Marsh, and Samuel (Stephanie) Marsh; sister-in-law, Janice Smith; brother-in-law, Glennon Marsh; she was blessed with thirteen grandchildren, Tim Picco, Allison (Jimmy) Samsel, Brittany and Tony Picco, Jessica (Fritz) Engel, Jared (Carly) and Bethany Marsh, David (Brittney) Tafoya, Wyatt McPherson, Kelton, Colt, McKaylynn and Samantha Marsh; and nine great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death, exactly two short months ago, by her beloved husband of 60 years, Harold DaVerne Marsh (November 29, 2018); and brother, Cletus Swearingen (2017).



Visitation for Rosemary Lena Marsh will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 10:30 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) Three Rivers Chapter of IL (www.cef-will.org) or Stone Hill Bible Church, Joliet, IL, would be appreciated.



For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019